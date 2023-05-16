Résultats de la 36e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 13 mai
Leeds United – Newcastle 2 – 2
Aston Villa – Tottenham 2 – 1
Southampton – Fulham 0 – 2
Manchester United – Wolverhampton 2 – 0
Chelsea – Nottingham Forest 2 – 2
Crystal Palace – Bournemouth 2 – 0
Dimanche 14 mai
Brentford – West Ham 2 – 0
Everton – Manchester City 0 – 3
Arsenal – Brighton 0 – 3
Lundi 15 mai
Leicester – Liverpool 0 – 3
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 85 35 27 4 4 92 31 61
2. Arsenal 81 36 25 6 5 83 42 41
3. Newcastle 66 35 18 12 5 63 31 32
4. Manchester United 66 35 20 6 9 51 41 10
5. Liverpool 65 36 19 8 9 70 42 28
6. Brighton 58 34 17 7 10 66 45 21
7. Tottenham 57 36 17 6 13 65 59 6
8. Aston Villa 57 36 17 6 13 48 44 4
9. Brentford 53 36 13 14 9 54 45 9
10. Fulham 51 36 15 6 15 52 49 3
11. Chelsea 43 35 11 10 14 36 41 -5
12. Crystal Palace 43 36 11 10 15 37 46 -9
13. Wolverhampton 40 36 11 7 T18 30 52 -22
14. Bournemouth 39 36 11 6 19 37 69 -32
15. West Ham 37 36 10 7 19 38 52 -14
16. Nottingham Forest 34 36 8 10 18 36 67 -31
17. Everton 32 36 7 11 18 32 56 -24
18. Leeds United 31 36 7 10 19 46 71 -25
19. Leicester 30 36 8 6 22 49 67 -18
20. Southampton 24 36 6 6 24 31 66 -35.