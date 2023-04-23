Championnat d’Angleterre de football : les résultats de la 32e journée

Résultats de la 32e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football disputée vendredi et samedi :
– Vendredi 21 avril
Arsenal – Southampton 3 – 3
– Samedi 22 avril
Fulham – Leeds United 2 – 1
Liverpool – Nottingham Forest 3 – 2
Leicester – Wolverhampton 2 – 1
Crystal Palace – Everton 0 – 0
Brentford – Aston Villa 1 – 1
– Dimanche 23 avril
(15h00) Newcastle – Tottenham
Bournemouth – West Ham
Mercredi 24 mai
(21h00) Brighton – Manchester City
Jeudi 25 mai
(21h00) Manchester United – Chelsea
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 75 32 23 6 3 77 34 43
2. Manchester City 70 30 22 4 4 78 28 50
3. Manchester United 59 30 18 5 7 46 37 9
4. Newcastle 56 30 15 11 4 48 24 24
5. Tottenham 53 31 16 5 10 57 45 12
6. Aston Villa 51 32 15 6 11 45 41 4
7. Liverpool 50 31 14 8 9 59 38 21
8. Brighton 49 29 14 7 8 54 37 17
9. Fulham 45 31 13 6 12 44 42 2
10. Brentford 44 32 10 14 8 48 43 5
11. Chelsea 39 31 10 9 12 30 33 -3
12. Crystal Palace 37 32 9 10 13 31 40 -9
13. Wolverhampton 34 32 9 7 16 27 44 -17
14. Bournemouth 33 31 9 6 16 31 59 -28
15. West Ham 31 30 8 7 15 29 41 -12
16. Leeds United 29 32 7 8 17 41 62 -21
17. Leicester 28 32 8 4 20 43 56 -13
18. Everton 28 32 6 10 16 24 46 -22
19. Nottingham Forest 27 32 6 9 17 26 59 -33
20. Southampton 24 32 6 6 20 27 56 -29
NDLR: Les quatre premiers du championnat sont qualifiés pour la phase de groupe de la Ligue des champions. Le cinquième et sixième se qualifient pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa. Le septième disputera les play-offs d’accès à la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa Conférence. Les trois derniers sont relégués en Championship.