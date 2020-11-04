Ligue des champions/3e journée : Résultats des matchs de mardi

Voici les résultats des matches de la trosiième journée de la Ligue des champions européenne disputés mardi
Groupe A:
RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Bayern Munich (GER) 2 – 6
Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 1 – 1
Déjà joués:
Bayern Munich (GER) – Atlético Madrid (ESP) 4 – 0
RB Salzbourg (AUT) – Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) 2 – 2
Atlético Madrid (ESP) – RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 – 2
Lokomotiv Moscou (RUS) – Bayern Munich (GER) 1 – 2
classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Bayern Munich 9 3 3 0 0 12 3 9
2. Atlético Madrid 4 3 1 1 1 4 7 -3
3. Lokomotiv Moscou 2 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1
4. RB Salzbourg 1 3 0 1 2 6 11 -5
Groupe B:-
Real Madrid (ESP) – Inter Milan (ITA) 3 – 2
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – M?nchengladbach (GER) 0 – 6
Déjà joués:
Inter Milan (ITA) – M?nchengladbach (GER) 2 – 2
Real Madrid (ESP) – Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 2 – 3
M?nchengladbach (GER) – Real Madrid (ESP) 2 – 2
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) – Inter Milan (ITA) 0 – 0
classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. M?nchengladbach 5 3 1 2 0 10 4 6
2. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 3 1 1 1 3 8 -5
3. Real Madrid 4 3 1 1 1 7 7 0
4. Inter Milan 2 3 0 2 1 4 5 -1
Groupe C:
Porto (POR) – Marseille (FRA) 3 – 0
Manchester City (ENG) – Olympiakos (GRE) 3 – 0
Déjà joués:
Olympiakos (GRE) – Marseille (FRA) 1 – 0
Manchester City (ENG) – Porto (POR) 3 – 1
Marseille (FRA) – Manchester City (ENG) 0 – 3
Porto (POR) – Olympiakos (GRE) 2 – 0
classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 9 3 3 0 0 9 1 8
2. Porto 6 3 2 0 1 6 3 3
3. Olympiakos 3 3 1 0 2 1 5 -4
4. Marseille 0 3 0 0 3 0 7 -7