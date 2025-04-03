Coupe de la CAF : Résultats des quarts de finale

Voici les résultats des quarts de finale de la Coupe de la Confédération africaine de football (CAF):

Quarts de finale aller:

Mercredi 2 avril

Stellenbosch FC (RSA) – Zamalek SC (EGY) 0 – 0

ASEC Mimosas (CIV) – RS Berkane (MAR) 0 – 1

CS Constantine (ALG) – USM Alger (ALG) 1 – 1

Al Masry SC (EGY) – Simba SC (TAN) 2 – 0

Quarts de finale retour:

Mercredi 9 avril

14h00: Simba SC (TAN) – Al Masry SC (EGY)

17h00: Zamalek SC (EGY) – Stellenbosch FC (RSA)

20h00: RS Berkane (MAR) – ASEC Mimosas (CIV)

USM Alger (ALG) – CS Constantine (ALG)

Demi-finales:

V RS Berkane (MAR) – ASEC Mimosas (CIV)/V USM Alger (ALG) – CS Constantine (ALG)

V Simba SC (TAN) – Al Masry SC (EGY)/V Zamalek SC (EGY) – Stellenbosch FC (RSA)