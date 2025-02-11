Football : le point sur la Coupe d’Angleterre

Le point sur la Coupe d’Angleterre de football.
Vendredi 7 février
(+) Manchester United – Leicester 2 – 1
Samedi 8 février
Leeds United (D2) – (+) Millwall (D2) 0 – 2
Leyton Orient (D3) – (+) Manchester City 1 – 2
(+) Preston (D2) – Wycombe Wanderers (D3) 0 – 0, Preston qualifié 4 tab à 2
Wigan (D3) – (+) Fulham 1 – 2
Everton – (+) Bournemouth 0 – 2
Southampton – (+) Burnley (D2) 0 – 1
Stoke (D2) – (+) Cardiff City (D2) 3 – 3 t.a.b.
Coventry (D2) – (+) Ipswich Town 1 – 4
Birmingham (D3) – (+) Newcastle 2 – 3
(+) Brighton – Chelsea 2 – 1
Dimanche 9 février
Blackburn (D2) – (+) Wolverhampton 0 – 2
(+) Plymouth Argyle (D2) – Liverpool 1 – 0
(+) Aston Villa – Tottenham 2 – 1
Lundi 10 février
Doncaster Rovers (D4) – (+) Crystal Palace 0 – 2
Mardi 11 février
Exeter City (D3) – Nottingham Forest