Football : le point sur la Coupe d’Angleterre

Le point sur la Coupe d’Angleterre de football.

Vendredi 7 février

(+) Manchester United – Leicester 2 – 1

Samedi 8 février

Leeds United (D2) – (+) Millwall (D2) 0 – 2

Leyton Orient (D3) – (+) Manchester City 1 – 2

(+) Preston (D2) – Wycombe Wanderers (D3) 0 – 0, Preston qualifié 4 tab à 2

Wigan (D3) – (+) Fulham 1 – 2

Everton – (+) Bournemouth 0 – 2

Southampton – (+) Burnley (D2) 0 – 1

Stoke (D2) – (+) Cardiff City (D2) 3 – 3 t.a.b.

Coventry (D2) – (+) Ipswich Town 1 – 4

Birmingham (D3) – (+) Newcastle 2 – 3

(+) Brighton – Chelsea 2 – 1

Dimanche 9 février

Blackburn (D2) – (+) Wolverhampton 0 – 2

(+) Plymouth Argyle (D2) – Liverpool 1 – 0

(+) Aston Villa – Tottenham 2 – 1

Lundi 10 février

Doncaster Rovers (D4) – (+) Crystal Palace 0 – 2

Mardi 11 février

Exeter City (D3) – Nottingham Forest