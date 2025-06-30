Football – Mondial des clubs : résultats des huitièmes de finale

Voici les résultats des huitièmes de finale du Mondial des clubs, à l’issue des matches joués samedi et dimanche:
Les 32 équipes en lice étaient réparties en huit groupes de quatre. Les deux premiers de chaque groupe sont qualifiés pour les huitièmes de finale (horaires en GMT+2).
Samedi 28 juin
Palmeiras – Botafogo 1 – 0 (a.p.)
Benfica – Chelsea 1 – 4 (a.p.)
Dimanche 29 juin
Paris SG – Inter Miami 4 – 0
Flamengo – Bayern Munich 2 – 4
Lundi 30 juin
(21h00 à Charlotte): Match 53: Inter Milan – Fluminense
Mardi 1er juillet
(03h00 à Orlando): Match 54: Manchester City – Al Hilal
(21h00 à Miami): Match 55: Real Madrid – Juventus Turin
Mercredi 2 juillet
(03h00 à Atlanta): Match 56: Borussia Dortmund – Monterrey
(4 juillet, 21h00): Match 57: vainqueur Match 53 – vainqueur match 54, à Orlando
(5 juillet, 03h00): Match 58: Palmeiras – Chelsea, à Philadelphie
(5 juillet, 18h00): Match 59: Paris SG – Bayern, à Atlanta
(5 juillet, 22h00): Match 60: v M55 – vM56, dans le Grand New York
(8 juillet, 21h00): v M57 – v M58, dans le Grand New York
(9 juillet, 21h00): v M59 – v M60, dans le Grand New York
le 13 juillet à 21h00 au MetLife Stadium, dans le Grand New York