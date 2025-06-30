Football – Mondial des clubs : résultats des huitièmes de finale

Voici les résultats des huitièmes de finale du Mondial des clubs, à l’issue des matches joués samedi et dimanche:

Les 32 équipes en lice étaient réparties en huit groupes de quatre. Les deux premiers de chaque groupe sont qualifiés pour les huitièmes de finale (horaires en GMT+2).

Samedi 28 juin

Palmeiras – Botafogo 1 – 0 (a.p.)

Benfica – Chelsea 1 – 4 (a.p.)

Dimanche 29 juin

Paris SG – Inter Miami 4 – 0

Flamengo – Bayern Munich 2 – 4

Lundi 30 juin

(21h00 à Charlotte): Match 53: Inter Milan – Fluminense

Mardi 1er juillet

(03h00 à Orlando): Match 54: Manchester City – Al Hilal

(21h00 à Miami): Match 55: Real Madrid – Juventus Turin

Mercredi 2 juillet

(03h00 à Atlanta): Match 56: Borussia Dortmund – Monterrey

(4 juillet, 21h00): Match 57: vainqueur Match 53 – vainqueur match 54, à Orlando

(5 juillet, 03h00): Match 58: Palmeiras – Chelsea, à Philadelphie

(5 juillet, 18h00): Match 59: Paris SG – Bayern, à Atlanta

(5 juillet, 22h00): Match 60: v M55 – vM56, dans le Grand New York

(8 juillet, 21h00): v M57 – v M58, dans le Grand New York

(9 juillet, 21h00): v M59 – v M60, dans le Grand New York

le 13 juillet à 21h00 au MetLife Stadium, dans le Grand New York