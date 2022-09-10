Résultats de la 5e journée du championnat d’Espagne de football jouée ce week-end:
Vendredi 9 septembre
Gérone – Valladolid 2 – 1
Samedi 10 septembre
(14h00) Rayo Vallecano – Valence
(16h15) Espanyol Barcelone – Séville FC
(18h30) Cadix – FC Barcelone
(21h00) Atlético Madrid – Celta Vigo
Dimanche 11 septembre
(14h00) Real Madrid – Majorque
(16h15) Elche – Athletic Bilbao
(18h30) Getafe – Real Sociedad
(21h00) Betis Séville – Villarreal
Lundi 12 septembre
(21h00) Almeria – Osasuna
Classement: Pts J
1. Real Madrid 12 4
2. FC Barcelone 10 4
3. Villarreal 10 4
4. Betis Séville 9 4
5. Osasuna 9 4
…