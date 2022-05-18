DIRECT SPORT – Championnat d’Angleterre : le résultat

Résultat du match en retard de la 37e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football :
Mardi 17 mai
Southampton – Liverpool 1 – 2
Classement: Pts J
1. Manchester City 90 37
2. Liverpool 89 37
3. Chelsea 70 36
4. Tottenham 68 37
5. Arsenal 66 37
6. Manchester U 58 37
7. West Ham 56 37
8. Wolverhampton 51 37
9. Leicester 48 36
10. Brighton 48 37
11. Brentford 46 37
12. Newcastle 46 37
13. Crystal Palace 45 36
14. Aston Villa 44 36
15. Southampton 40 37
16. Everton 36 36
17. Leeds United 35 37
18. Burnley 34 36
19. Watford 23 37
20. Norwich City 22 37