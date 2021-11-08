Championnat d’Angleterre : Résultats de la 11e journée

Résultats de la 11e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 5 novembre
Southampton – Aston Villa 1 – 0
Samedi 6 novembre
Manchester United – Manchester City 0 – 2
Chelsea – Burnley 1 – 1
Brentford – Norwich City 1 – 2
Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton 2 – 0
Brighton – Newcastle 1 – 1
Dimanche 7 novembre
Leeds United – Leicester 1 – 1
Arsenal – Watford 1 – 0
Everton – Tottenham 0 – 0
West Ham – Liverpool 3 – 2
Classement : Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Chelsea 26 11 8 2 1 27 4 23
2. Manchester City 23 11 7 2 2 22 6 16
3. West Ham 23 11 7 2 2 23 13 10
4. Liverpool 22 11 6 4 1 31 11 20
5. Arsenal 20 11 6 2 3 13 13 0
6. Manchester United 17 11 5 2 4 19 17 2
7. Brighton 17 11 4 5 2 12 12 0
8. Wolverhampton 16 11 5 1 5 11 12 -1
9. Tottenham 16 11 5 1 5 9 16 -7
10. Crystal Palace 15 11 3 6 2 15 14 1
11. Everton 15 11 4 3 4 16 16 0
12. Leicester 15 11 4 3 4 16 18 -2
13. Southampton 14 11 3 5 3 10 12 -2
14. Brentford 12 11 3 3 5 13 14 -1
15. Leeds United 11 11 2 5 4 11 18 -7
16. Aston Villa 10 11 3 1 7 14 20 -6
17. Watford 10 11 3 1 7 12 19 -7
18. Burnley 8 11 1 5 5 11 17 -6
19. Newcastle 5 11 0 5 6 12 24 -12
20. Norwich City 5 11 1 2 8 5 26 -21