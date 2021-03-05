Championnat d’Angleterre : Résultats des matches en retard

Résultats des matches en retard du Championnat
d’Angleterre de football:
Jeudi 4 mars
29e journée
West Brom – Everton 0 – 1
33e journée
Fulham – Tottenham 0 – 1
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 65 27 20 5 2 56 17 39
2. Manchester U 51 27 14 9 4 53 32 21
3. Leicester 50 27 15 5 7 46 31 15
4. Everton 46 26 14 4 8 39 33 6
5. West Ham 45 26 13 6 7 40 31 9
6. Chelsea 44 26 12 8 6 41 25 16
7. Liverpool 43 26 12 7 7 47 34 13
8. Tottenham 42 26 12 6 8 42 27 15
9. Aston Villa 39 25 12 3 10 38 27 11
10. Arsenal 37 26 11 4 11 34 27 7
11. Leeds United 35 26 11 2 13 43 44 -1
12. Wolverhampton 34 27 9 7 11 28 37 -9
13. Crystal Palace 34 27 9 7 11 29 43 -14
14. Southampton 30 26 8 6 12 31 44 -13
15. Burnley 29 27 7 8 12 19 35 -16
16. Brighton 26 26 5 11 10 26 33 -7
17. Newcastle 26 26 7 5 14 27 44 -17
18. Fulham 23 27 4 11 12 21 33 -12
19. West Brom 17 27 3 8 16 20 56 -36
20. Sheffield 14 27 4 2 21 16 43 -27