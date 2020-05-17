Championnat d’Allemagne : les résultats de la 26e journée

Résultats des matches de la 26e journée du Championnat d’Allemagne de football, disputés samedi:
Augsbourg – Wolfsburg 1 – 2
Hoffenheim – Hertha Berlin 0 – 3
Dortmund – Schalke 04 4 – 0
RB Leipzig – Fribourg 1 – 1
Fortuna Dusseldorf – SC Paderborn 0 – 0
Eintracht Francfort – M?nchengladbach 1 –
Dimanche
(13h30 GMT) Cologne – Mayence
(16h00 GMT) Union Berlin – Bayern Munich
Lundi
(18h30 GMT) Werder Brême – Bayer Leverkusen
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Bayern Munich 55 25 17 4 4 73 26 47
2. Dortmund 54 26 16 6 4 72 33 39
3. M?nchengladbach 52 26 16 4 6 52 31 21
4. RB Leipzig 51 26 14 9 3 63 27 36
5. Bayer Leverkusen 47 25 14 5 6 45 30 15
6. Wolfsburg 39 26 10 9 7 36 31 5
7. Fribourg 37 26 10 7 9 35 36 -1
8. Schalke 04 37 26 9 10 7 33 40 -7
9. Hoffenheim 35 26 10 5 11 35 46 -11
10. Cologne 32 25 10 2 13 39 45 -6
11. Hertha Berlin 31 26 8 7 11 35 48 -13
12. Union Berlin 30 25 9 3 13 32 41 -9
13. Eintracht Francfort 28 25 8 4 13 39 44 -5
14. Augsbourg 27 26 7 6 13 37 54 -17
15. Mayence 26 25 8 2 15 34 53 -19
16. Fortuna Dusseldorf 23 26 5 8 13 27 50 -23
17. Werder Brême 18 24 4 6 14 27 55 -28
18. SC Paderborn 17 26 4 5 17 30 54 -24.