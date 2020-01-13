19ème journée du Championnat d’Italie : les résultats

Résultats de la 19e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
Samedi
Cagliari – AC Milan 0 – 2
Lazio Rome – Naples 1 – 0
Inter Milan – Atalanta Bergame 1 – 1
Dimanche
(11h30 GMT) Udinese – Sassuolo
(14h00 GMT) Torino – Bologne
Sampdoria Gênes – Brescia
Fiorentina – SPAL
(17h00 GMT) Hellas Vérone – Genoa
(19h45 GMT) AS Rome – Juventus Turin
Lundi
(19h45 GMT) Parme – Lecce
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Inter Milan 46 19 14 4 1 40 16 24
2. Juventus Turin 45 18 14 3 1 35 17 18
3. Lazio Rome 42 18 13 3 2 41 17 24
4. AS Rome 35 18 10 5 3 33 19 14
5. Atalanta Bergame 35 19 10 5 4 49 26 23
6. Cagliari 29 19 8 5 6 33 29 4
7. Parme 25 18 7 4 7 24 25 -1
8. AC Milan 25 19 7 4 8 18 24 -6
9. Torino 24 18 7 3 8 24 26 -2
10. Naples 24 19 6 6 7 28 26 2
11. Bologne 23 18 6 5 7 28 30 -2
12. Hellas Vérone 22 17 6 4 7 19 20 -1
13. Udinese 21 18 6 3 9 14 28 -14
14. Sassuolo 19 18 5 4 9 30 31 -1
15. Fiorentina 18 18 4 6 8 22 29 -7
16. Sampdoria Gênes 16 18 4 4 10 14 27 -13
17. Lecce 15 18 3 6 9 22 36 -14
18. Brescia 14 18 4 2 12 16 31 -15
19. Genoa 14 18 3 5 10 19 36 -17
20. SPAL 12 18 3 3 12 12 28 -16