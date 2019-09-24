Présidentielle 2019 : Youssef Chahed a été approché par Ennahdha avant l’élection (vidéo)

Rached Ghannouchi, président du mouvement Ennahdha, est intervenu sur les ondes de Jawhara Fm et affirmé que son mouvement a contacté Youssef Chahed pour s’allier avant l’élection présidentielle.

Chahed a reporté cette alliance après l’élection présidentielle, précise Ghannouchi.

Vidéo :

الغنوشي: يوسف الشاهد عرضنا عليه "التحالف" قلنا نتحالف معاكم بعد الانتخابات

الغنوشي يفضح يوسف الشاهد: عرضنا على الشاهد "التحالف" قاللنا نتحالفو بعد الانتخابات،قبل الانتخابات تو نخسر القاعدة الانتخابية متاعي

Publiée par Tunisie info sur Lundi 23 septembre 2019