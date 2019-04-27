Championnat d’Angleterre de Football : Les résultats

Résultats de la 36e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
vendredi
Liverpool – Huddersfield 5 – 0
Buts
Liverpool: Keita (1), Mané (23, 66), Salah (45+1, 83)
samedi
(12h30 HT) Tottenham – West Ham
(15h00 HT) Crystal Palace – Everton
Watford – Wolverhampton
Fulham – Cardiff City
Southampton – Bournemouth
(17h30 HT) Brighton – Newcastle
dimanche
(12h00 HT) Leicester – Arsenal
(14h05 HT) Burnley – Manchester City
(16h30 HT) Manchester United – Chelsea
Classement: Pts J
1. Liverpool 91 36
2. Manchester City 89 35
3. Tottenham 70 35
4. Chelsea 67 35
5. Arsenal 66 35