Football – Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 28e journée

Résultats de la 28e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 8 mars
Nottingham Forest – Manchester City 1 – 0
Crystal Palace – Ipswich Town 1 – 0
Liverpool – Southampton 3 – 1
Brighton – Fulham 2 – 1
Brentford – Aston Villa 0 – 1
Wolverhampton – Everton 1 – 1
Dimanche 9 mars
(15h00) Chelsea – Leicester
Tottenham – Bournemouth
(17h30) Manchester United – Arsenal
Lundi 10 mars
(21h00) West Ham – Newcastle
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 70 29 21 7 1 69 27 42
2. Arsenal 54 27 15 9 3 51 23 28
3. Nottingham Forest 51 28 15 6 7 45 33 12
4. Manchester City 47 28 14 5 9 53 38 15
5. Chelsea 46 27 13 7 7 52 36 16
6. Brighton 46 28 12 10 6 46 40 6
7. Aston Villa 45 29 12 9 8 41 45 -4
8. Newcastle 44 27 13 5 9 46 38 8
9. Bournemouth 43 27 12 7 8 45 32 13
10. Fulham 42 28 11 9 8 41 38 3
11. Crystal Palace 39 28 10 9 9 36 33 3
12. Brentford 38 28 11 5 12 48 44 4
13. Tottenham 33 27 10 3 14 53 39 14
14. Everton 33 28 7 12 9 31 35 -4
15. Manchester United 33 27 9 6 12 33 39 -6
16. West Ham 33 27 9 6 12 32 47 -15
17. Wolverhampton 23 28 6 5 17 38 57 -19
18. Ipswich Town 17 28 3 8 17 26 58 -32
19. Leicester 17 27 4 5 18 25 61 -36
20. Southampton 9 28 2 3 23 20 68 -48.