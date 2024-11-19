Football – Ligue 1 (9e journée) : Le programme

Programme des rencontres de la 9e journée du championnat de Ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévues ce week-end :
Vendredi 22 novembre
A Ben Guerdane (14h):
US Ben Guerdane – Espérance ST
Samedi 23 novembre
A Sfax (14h00):
CS Sfaxien – US Tataouine
Au Zouiten (14h00):
JS Omrane – ES Métlaoui
A Gabés (14h00):
AS Gabés – CA Bizertin
Dimanche 24 novembre
A Zarzis (14h00):
ES Zarzis – ES Sahel
A Gafsa (14h00):
EGS Gafsa – Stade Tunisien
Stade à déterminer (14h00):
O Béja – US Monastirienne
A Radès (16h30):
Club Africain – AS Soliman.