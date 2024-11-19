Football – Ligue 1 (9e journée) : Le programme

Programme des rencontres de la 9e journée du championnat de Ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévues ce week-end :

Vendredi 22 novembre

A Ben Guerdane (14h):

US Ben Guerdane – Espérance ST

Samedi 23 novembre

A Sfax (14h00):

CS Sfaxien – US Tataouine

Au Zouiten (14h00):

JS Omrane – ES Métlaoui

A Gabés (14h00):

AS Gabés – CA Bizertin

Dimanche 24 novembre

A Zarzis (14h00):

ES Zarzis – ES Sahel

A Gafsa (14h00):

EGS Gafsa – Stade Tunisien

Stade à déterminer (14h00):

O Béja – US Monastirienne

A Radès (16h30):

Club Africain – AS Soliman.