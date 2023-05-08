Résultats de la 35e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 6 mai
Bournemouth – Chelsea 1 – 3
Manchester City – Leeds United 2 – 1
Wolverhampton – Aston Villa 1 – 0
Tottenham – Crystal Palace 1 – 0
Liverpool – Brentford 1 – 0
Dimanche 7 mai
Newcastle – Arsenal 0 – 2
West Ham – Manchester United 1 – 0
Lundi 8 mai
(16h00) Fulham – Leicester
(18h30) Brighton – Everton
(21h00) Nottingham Forest – Southampton
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 82 34 26 4 4 89 31 58
2. Arsenal 81 35 25 6 4 83 39 44
3. Newcastle 65 34 18 11 5 61 29 32
4. Manchester United 63 34 19 6 9 49 41 8
5. Liverpool 62 35 18 8 9 67 42 25
6. Tottenham 57 35 17 6 12 64 57 7
7. Brighton 55 32 16 7 9 62 40 22
8. Aston Villa 54 35 16 6 13 46 43 3
9. Brentford 50 35 12 14 9 52 45 7
10. Fulham 45 34 13 6 15 45 46 -1
11. Chelsea 42 34 11 9 14 34 39 -5
12. Crystal Palace 40 35 10 10 15 35 46 -11
13. Wolverhampton 40 35 11 7 17 30 50 -20
14. Bournemouth 39 35 11 6 18 37 67 -30
15. West Ham 37 35 10 7 18 38 50 -12
16. Leicester 30 34 8 6 20 46 59 -13
17. Leeds United 30 35 7 9 19 44 69 -25
18. Nottingham Forest 30 34 7 9 18 30 62 -32
19. Everton 29 34 6 11 17 27 52 -25
20. Southampton 24 34 6 6 22 28 60 -32