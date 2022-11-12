DIRECT SPORT – Championnat d’Allemagne : Mnchengladbach – Dortmund 4 – 2

Résultat du match M?nchengladbach – Dortmund , disputé , vendredi pour le compte de la 15e journée du Championnat d’Allemagne de football:
Vendredi 11 novembre
M?nchengladbach – Dortmund 4 – 2
Samedi 12 novembre (en heures de Paris, GMT+1)
(15h30) Werder Brême – RB Leipzig
Hoffenheim – Wolfsburg
Bayer Leverkusen – Stuttgart
Augsbourg – Bochum
Hertha Berlin – FC Cologne
(18h30) Schalke 04 – Bayern Munich
Dimanche 13 novembre (en heures de Paris, GMT+1)
(15h30) Mayence – Eintracht Francfort
(17h30) Fribourg – Union Berlin
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Bayern Munich 31 14 9 4 1 47 13 34
2. Union Berlin 27 14 8 3 3 23 16 7
3. Fribourg 27 14 8 3 3 21 16 5
4. Eintracht Francfort 26 14 8 2 4 31 23 8
5. RB Leipzig 25 14 7 4 3 28 20 8
6. Dortmund 25 15 8 1 6 25 21 4
7. Mnchengladbach 22 15 6 4 5 28 24 4
8. Werder Brême 21 14 6 3 5 24 25 -1
9. Wolfsburg 20 14 5 5 4 22 19 3
10. Hoffenheim 18 14 5 3 6 21 20 1
11. Mayence 18 14 5 3 6 18 23 -5
12. FC Cologne 17 14 4 5 5 21 27 -6
13. Bayer Leverkusen 15 14 4 3 7 23 26 -3
14. Augsbourg 15 14 4 3 7 18 25 -7
15. Stuttgart 14 14 3 5 6 18 25 -7
16. Hertha Berlin 11 14 2 5 7 17 22 -5
17. Bochum 10 14 3 1 10 13 36 -23
18. Schalke 04 9 14 2 3 9 13 30 -17