Résultats de la 12e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mardi 18 octobre
Brighton – Nottingham Forest 0 – 0
Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton 2 – 1
Mercredi 19 octobre
Brentford – Chelsea 0 – 0
Bournemouth – Southampton 0 – 1
Newcastle – Everton 1 – 0
Liverpool – West Ham 1 – 0
Manchester United – Tottenham 2 – 0
Jeudi 20 octobre
Fulham – Aston Villa 3 – 0
Leicester – Leeds United 2 – 0
. Reporté
Arsenal – Manchester City
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Arsenal 27 10 9 0 1 24 10 14
2. Manchester City 23 10 7 2 1 33 10 23
3. Tottenham 23 11 7 2 2 22 12 10
4. Chelsea 20 10 6 2 2 15 10 5
5. Manchester United 19 10 6 1 3 15 15 0
6. Newcastle 18 11 4 6 1 18 9 9
7. Liverpool 16 10 4 4 2 22 12 10
8. Brighton 15 10 4 3 3 14 11 3
9. Fulham 15 11 4 3 4 19 20 -1
10. Brentford 14 11 3 5 3 18 17 1
11. Crystal Palace 13 10 3 4 3 12 13 -1
12. Bournemouth 13 11 3 4 4 10 23 -13
13. West Ham 11 11 3 2 6 9 12 -3
14. Southampton 11 11 3 2 6 10 18 -8
15. Everton 10 11 2 4 5 8 12 -4
16. Leeds United 9 10 2 3 5 11 15 -4
17. Aston Villa 9 11 2 3 6 7 16 -9
18. Wolverhampton 9 11 2 3 6 5 14 -9
19. Leicester 8 11 2 2 7 17 24 -7
20. Nottingham Forest 6 11 1 3 7 7 23 -16