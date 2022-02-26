DIRECT SPORT – Ligue 1 (9e j) : résultats des matches de samedi

Résultats des matches avancés comptant pour la 9e journée de la première phase du championnat de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, disputés samedi :
Poule A
Samedi
A Tataouine:
US Tataouine 1 Moomen Rahmani (52)
CS Hammam-Lif 0
A Hammam-Sousse:
ES Hammam Sousse 1 Sadok Ben Salem (76)
CA Bizertin 0
Dimanche 27 février
A Ben Guerdane:
US Ben Guerdane
ES Metlaoui
Dimanche 6 mars 2022
A Sfax:
CS Sfaxien
Espérance ST
Classement: Pts J G N D BP BC Diff
1. Espérance ST 16 7 5 1 1 10 3 +7
. US Tataouine 16 9 5 1 3 11 10 +1
3. Club Sportif Sfaxien 13 7 4 1 2 7 4 +3
4. US Ben Guerdane 12 8 3 3 2 7 6 +1
5. ES Hammam Sousse 11 8 3 2 3 7 6 +1
6. CA Bizertin 10 9 3 1 5 7 9 -2
7. Etoile S. Metlaoui 6 7 1 3 3 4 9 -5
8. CS Hammam-Lif 5 9 1 2 6 7 13 -6
Poule B
Samedi
A Zarzis:
ES Zarzis 2 Alaa Abbes (28 sp), Alaa Guesmi (93 sp)
CS Chebbien 1 Oussama Ben Maamer (1)
A Soliman:
AS Soliman 0
O Béja 1 Oussama Fraj (90+5)
Dimanche 27 février
A Monastir:
US Monastir
AS Rejiche
Samedi 5 mars 2022
A Radès:
Club Africain
ES Sahel
Classement : Pts J V N D BP BC Diff
1. US Monastir 18 8 5 3 0 7 1 +6
2. C. Africain 15 8 4 3 1 6 3 +3
3. AS Réjiche 10 8 2 4 2 7 7 0
. O. Béja 10 9 3 1 5 6 7 -1
. ES Zarzis 10 9 2 4 3 4 6 -2
6. CS Chebba 9 9 2 3 4 5 7 -2
7. ES Sahel 7 7 1 4 2 3 5 -2
. AS Soliman 7 8 1 4 3 3 5 -2