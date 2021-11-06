Championnat d’Angleterre – 11e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 11e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 5 novembre
Southampton – Aston Villa 1 – 0
Samedi 6 novembre
(13h30) Manchester United – Manchester City
(16h00) Chelsea – Burnley
Brentford – Norwich City
Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton
(18h30) Brighton – Newcastle
Dimanche 7 novembre
(15h00) Leeds United – Leicester
Arsenal – Watford
Everton – Tottenham
(17h30) West Ham – Liverpool
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Chelsea 25 10 8 1 1 26 3 23
2. Liverpool 22 10 6 4 0 29 8 21
3. Manchester City 20 10 6 2 2 20 6 14
4. West Ham 20 10 6 2 2 20 11 9
5. Manchester United 17 10 5 2 3 19 15 4
6. Arsenal 17 10 5 2 3 12 13 -1
7. Wolverhampton 16 10 5 1 4 11 10 1
8. Brighton 16 10 4 4 2 11 11 0
9. Tottenham 15 10 5 0 5 9 16 -7
10. Everton 14 10 4 2 4 16 16 0
11. Leicester 14 10 4 2 4 15 17 -2
12. Southampton 14 11 3 5 3 10 12 -2
13. Brentford 12 10 3 3 4 12 12 0
14. Crystal Palace 12 10 2 6 2 13 14 -1
15. Aston Villa 10 11 3 1 7 14 20 -6
16. Watford 10 10 3 1 6 12 18 -6
17. Leeds United 10 10 2 4 4 10 17 -7
18. Burnley 7 10 1 4 5 10 16 -6
19. Newcastle 4 10 0 4 6 11 23 -12
20. Norwich City 2 10 0 2 8 3 25 -22