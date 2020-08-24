Football : Programme de la 23e journée de la Ligue 1

La fédération Tunisienne de football a communiqué lundi, le programme de la 23e journée du championnat de Tunisie de la ligue 1 professionnelle de football, qui sera disputée samedi 29 dimanche 30 août courant à huis clos, comme suit:
Samedi 29 août:
A Tataouine (16h30)
US Tataouine – ES Metlaoui
A Kairouan (16h30)
JS Kairouan – CS Hammam-lif
A Bizerte Stade Bsiri (16h30):
CA Bizertin – US Monastir
A Ben Guerdane (16h30)
US Ben Guerdane – Stade Tunisien
Dimanche 30 août :
A Sfax (16h30)
CS Sfaxien -ES Sahel
A Soliman (16h30):
AS Soliman – Club Africain
A Radès (19h10):
Espérance ST – CS Chebba