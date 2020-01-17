Tunisie : Myriem Boukadida hospitalisée durant 10 jours (photos)

View this post on Instagram

From the ER where they found out I’m suffering of hemo-pneumothorax, to the intesive care where they had to drain 1.3 Liters of blood from my lungs and finding out after that, this has to be operated immediately, to an ambulance transporting me from sousse to Tunis as it’s a complicated surgery (rare case) that they mostly do in the capital, to another clinic in Tunis where I got operated on my lung and drained again.. These last 10 days being hospitalized were extremely hard, but I thank god that the operation went well and that all the doctors were amazing. I thank from the bottom of my heart every person, doctor, nurse etc. who took care of me and made sure that I feel comfortable. My parents, sisters, family and friends who were there for me, standing by my side. @tarek.ben.ahmed for being the best partner someone could ever wish for. I also want to thank YOU, for all the kind messages. Today I leave the clinic and hopefully I’ll feel better soon. Sincerely, M xx