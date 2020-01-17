Tunisie : Myriem Boukadida hospitalisée durant 10 jours (photos)

La mannequin et actrice tunisienne, Myriem Boukadida, a été hospitalisée durant 10 jours. Dans un message publié sur son compte Instagram, elle a précisé qu’elle souffre de hemopneumothorax ce qui lui cause la présence d’air et de sang dans la cavité pleurale.
La jeune actrice a été transportée de Sousse à Tunis pour subir une opération chirurgicale. Elle a tenu à réconforter ses followers et annonce sa sortie de clinique ce vendredi 17 janvier 2020.
From the ER where they found out I’m suffering of hemo-pneumothorax, to the intesive care where they had to drain 1.3 Liters of blood from my lungs and finding out after that, this has to be operated immediately, to an ambulance transporting me from sousse to Tunis as it’s a complicated surgery (rare case) that they mostly do in the capital, to another clinic in Tunis where I got operated on my lung and drained again.. These last 10 days being hospitalized were extremely hard, but I thank god that the operation went well and that all the doctors were amazing. I thank from the bottom of my heart every person, doctor, nurse etc. who took care of me and made sure that I feel comfortable. My parents, sisters, family and friends who were there for me, standing by my side. @tarek.ben.ahmed for being the best partner someone could ever wish for. I also want to thank YOU, for all the kind messages. Today I leave the clinic and hopefully I’ll feel better soon. Sincerely, M xx