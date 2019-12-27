Tunisie : Originale annonce de grossesse de Samira Magroun (vidéo)

L’actrice tunisienne, Samira Magroun, a annoncé sa grossesse sur son compte Instagram d’une manière très originale.
Il a suffit pour elle de tourner un peu pour montrer son ventre rond.
I don’t look thick until I turn around … check🤰🏼 🙏🏼 "ربنا هبْ لنا من أزواجنا وذرياتنا قرة أعين واجعلنا للمتقين إمامًا" #alhamdulillah #grateful #blessed #happy #pregnant #pregnantstyle #life #godsgift #love #happiness #mom #motherhood #الحمدلله #samiramagroun
