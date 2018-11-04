Ligue 1 (7e journée) : Résultats et classement

Résultats et classement à l’issue des matches de la 7e journée de la Ligue 1 professionnelle de football, disputés dimanche.

Dimanche 4 novembre

A Al Alia:

CA Bizertin 1

JS Kairouan 0

A Redeyef:

ES Metlaoui 1

CS Hammam-lif 1

A Gabès:

AS Gabès 1

Stade Tunisien 1

Joués samedi

A Sfax:

CS Sfaxien 1

Stade Gabésien 0

A Tataouine:

US Tataouine 0

ES Sahel 0

A Ben Guerdane:

US Ben Guerdane 1

Club Africain 1

(ndlr:) le match Espérance ST-US Monastir sera désigné ultérieurement

Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif

1) CS Sfaxien 19 7 6 1 0 11 2 +9

2) CA Bizertin 17 7 5 2 0 11 4 +7

3)ES Sahel 12 6 3 3 0 11 5 +6

4) Stade Tunisien 11 7 3 2 2 10 9 +1

5) Stade Gabésien 9 7 2 3 2 6 5 +1

-) US Ben Guerdane 9 7 2 3 2 8 6 +2

-) US Tataouine 9 7 2 3 2 7 8 -1

8) Espérance ST 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2

9) JS Kairouan 6 7 1 3 3 4 8 -3

-) CS Hammam-Lif 6 7 1 3 3 5 8 -3

11) Club Africain 5 7 1 2 4 3 10 -7

-) ES Métlaoui 5 5 1 2 2 3 5 -2

13) AS Gabés 4 6 1 1 4 5 10 -5

14) US Monastir 1 6 0 1 5 6 12 -6