Ligue 1 (7e journée) : Résultats et classement

Résultats et classement à l’issue des matches de la 7e journée de la Ligue 1 professionnelle de football, disputés dimanche.
Dimanche 4 novembre
A Al Alia:
CA Bizertin 1
JS Kairouan 0
A Redeyef:
ES Metlaoui 1
CS Hammam-lif 1
A Gabès:
AS Gabès 1
Stade Tunisien 1
Joués samedi
A Sfax:
CS Sfaxien 1
Stade Gabésien 0
A Tataouine:
US Tataouine 0
ES Sahel 0
A Ben Guerdane:
US Ben Guerdane 1
Club Africain 1
(ndlr:) le match Espérance ST-US Monastir sera désigné ultérieurement
Classement: Pts J G N P Bp Bc Dif
1) CS Sfaxien 19 7 6 1 0 11 2 +9
2) CA Bizertin 17 7 5 2 0 11 4 +7
3)ES Sahel 12 6 3 3 0 11 5 +6
4) Stade Tunisien 11 7 3 2 2 10 9 +1
5) Stade Gabésien 9 7 2 3 2 6 5 +1
-) US Ben Guerdane 9 7 2 3 2 8 6 +2
-) US Tataouine 9 7 2 3 2 7 8 -1
8) Espérance ST 7 4 2 1 1 5 3 +2
9) JS Kairouan 6 7 1 3 3 4 8 -3
-) CS Hammam-Lif 6 7 1 3 3 5 8 -3
11) Club Africain 5 7 1 2 4 3 10 -7
-) ES Métlaoui 5 5 1 2 2 3 5 -2
13) AS Gabés 4 6 1 1 4 5 10 -5
14) US Monastir 1 6 0 1 5 6 12 -6