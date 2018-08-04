Tunisie : Pluviométrie des dernières 24 heures

Voici les quantités de pluie enregistrées en mm, durant les dernières 24 h :
– Gouvernorat de Béjà : Béjà station 14 – Béjà ville 21 – Testour 15 – Teborsook 32 – Tibar 21
– Gouvernorat de Kef : Kef boulifa 4 – Dahmani 7 – Tajerouine 4 – Essakia 4 – Kalaa Senan 7 – Touiref 1
– Gouvernorat de Siliana : Siliana 3 – Ain boussadia 37 – Kesra 8 – Rouhiya 2
– Gouvernorat de Kairouan : Kairouan 24 – Oueslatiya 29 – Sbikha 20 – El Ala 32 – Bouhajla 12 – Cherarda 10 – El Alam 36 – Ain Jalloula 6
– Gouvernorat de Sousse : Sidi Elhani 12
– Gouvernorat de Sidi Bouzid : Sidi Bouzid est 4 – Rgeb 6 – Sabala 3 – Fayedh 1 – Jelma 1 – Menzel Bouzayene 2 – Meknassi 9 – Mzouna 2 – Souk Jedid 15 – Esaida 2
– Gouvernorat de Kasserine : Kasserine nord 12 – Kasserine sud 3 – Hassi Farid 3 – Sbitla 6 – Sbiba 2 – Jedeliane 8 – Tala délégation 6 – Hidra 3 – Foussana 19 – Feriana 17 – Majel Belabes 5
– Gouvernorat de Sfax : Hancha 14 – Aguereb 1
– Gouvernorat de Gafsa : Gafsa 4