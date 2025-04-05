Football – Championnat d’Italie : les résultats de la 31e journée

Résultats de la 31e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.

Vendredi 4 avril

Genoa – Udinese 1 – 0

Samedi 5 avril

(15h00) Monza – Côme

(18h00) Parme – Inter Milan

(20h45) AC Milan – Fiorentina

Dimanche 6 avril

(12h30) Lecce – Venise

(15h00) Torino – Vérone

Empoli – Cagliari

(18h00) Atalanta Bergame – Lazio Rome

(20h45) AS Rome – Juventus Turin

Lundi 7 avril

(20h45) Bologne – Naples

Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif

1. Inter Milan 67 30 20 7 3 67 28 39

2. Naples 64 30 19 7 4 47 24 23

3. Atalanta Bergame 58 30 17 7 6 63 29 34

4. Bologne 56 30 15 11 4 50 34 16

5. Juventus Turin 55 30 14 13 3 46 28 18

6. AS Rome 52 30 15 7 8 45 30 15

7. Lazio Rome 52 30 15 7 8 51 42 9

8. Fiorentina 51 30 15 6 9 47 30 17

9. AC Milan 47 30 13 8 9 45 35 10

10. Udinese 40 31 11 7 13 36 42 -6

11. Torino 39 30 9 12 9 35 35 0

12. Genoa 38 31 9 11 11 29 38 -9

13. Côme 30 30 7 9 14 36 47 -11

14. Vérone 30 30 9 3 18 29 58 -29

15. Cagliari 29 30 7 8 15 31 44 -13

16. Parme 26 30 5 11 14 35 49 -14

17. Lecce 25 30 6 7 17 21 49 -28

18. Empoli 23 30 4 11 15 24 47 -23

19. Venise 20 30 3 11 16 23 43 -20

20. Monza 15 30 2 9 19 24 52 -28.