Football – Championnat d’Italie : les résultats de la 31e journée

Résultats de la 31e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
Vendredi 4 avril
Genoa – Udinese 1 – 0
Samedi 5 avril
(15h00) Monza – Côme
(18h00) Parme – Inter Milan
(20h45) AC Milan – Fiorentina
Dimanche 6 avril
(12h30) Lecce – Venise
(15h00) Torino – Vérone
Empoli – Cagliari
(18h00) Atalanta Bergame – Lazio Rome
(20h45) AS Rome – Juventus Turin
Lundi 7 avril
(20h45) Bologne – Naples
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Inter Milan 67 30 20 7 3 67 28 39
2. Naples 64 30 19 7 4 47 24 23
3. Atalanta Bergame 58 30 17 7 6 63 29 34
4. Bologne 56 30 15 11 4 50 34 16
5. Juventus Turin 55 30 14 13 3 46 28 18
6. AS Rome 52 30 15 7 8 45 30 15
7. Lazio Rome 52 30 15 7 8 51 42 9
8. Fiorentina 51 30 15 6 9 47 30 17
9. AC Milan 47 30 13 8 9 45 35 10
10. Udinese 40 31 11 7 13 36 42 -6
11. Torino 39 30 9 12 9 35 35 0
12. Genoa 38 31 9 11 11 29 38 -9
13. Côme 30 30 7 9 14 36 47 -11
14. Vérone 30 30 9 3 18 29 58 -29
15. Cagliari 29 30 7 8 15 31 44 -13
16. Parme 26 30 5 11 14 35 49 -14
17. Lecce 25 30 6 7 17 21 49 -28
18. Empoli 23 30 4 11 15 24 47 -23
19. Venise 20 30 3 11 16 23 43 -20
20. Monza 15 30 2 9 19 24 52 -28.