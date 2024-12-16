Tunisie : Pluviométrie des dernières 24 heures

Voici les quantités de pluie enregistrées en mm, durant les dernières 24h:
Gouvernorat de Jendouba
Barrage Bouhertma 16 – Barrage Barbara 18 – Balta Bouawan 11 – Fernana 14 – Oued Mliz 4 – Béni Mtir 32 – Ghardimaou 4 – Aïn Draham 38 – Boussalem 1 – Jendouba Station 3 – Tabarka 8 – Jendouba Ville 5
Gouvernorat de Béjà
Station Oued Ezzargua 1 – Barrage Sidi Salem 2 – Béjà Sud 1 – Amdoun 4 – Tibar 3 – Barrage Kessab 8 – Guebolat 6 – Mejez El Bab 8 – Testour 2 – Béjà Station 10 – Nefza 11 – Teboursouk 1 – Béjà Ville 9 – Oued Ezzargua 1 – Teboursouk 1
Gouvernorat de Siliana
Bargou 1 – Sidi Bourouis 4 – Makthar Ville 2 – Siliana 1 – Krib 4 – Bouarada 5 – Gaafour 1
Gouvernorat de Tunis
Sidi Bousaid 12 – La Goulette 7 – Saida Manoubia 6 – Charguia 8 – Tunis Carthage 6
Gouvernorat de Manouba
Mornaguia 16 – Tebourba 6 – Chaouat 7 – Jedeida 7 – El Battan 8 – Borj El Amri 6 – Manouba 7 – Sayda 10
Gouvernorat du Kef
Oued Mallègue 2 – Sers 2 – Dahmani 1 – Kef Ville 3 – Sakiet Sidi Youssef 1 – Nebr 4 – Kef Station 2
Gouvernorat de Zaghouan
Barrage Oued Kbir 1 – Jradou 4 – Aïn Askar 11 – Zaghouan Ville 5 – Bir Mchergua 6 – Saouaf 1
Gouvernorat de l’Ariana
Mogran 6 – El Fahs 7 – Raoued 6 – Sidi Thabet 6 – Cherfech 13 – Ariana 10 – Kalaat Andalous 8
Gouvernorat de Ben Arous
Boumhel 12 – Fouchana 11 – Mégrine 15 – Mornag 12 – Radès 16 – Khélidia 20 – Ben Arous 8 – Hammam Lif 11 – Mhamdia 8 – El Mourouj 6
Gouvernorat de Bizerte
Menzel Bourguiba 5 – Ghézala 10 – El Azib 7 – Utique 10 – Sounine 17 – Mateur 15 – Tinja 11 – Ras Jbel 8 – El Alia 4 – Bizerte 8 – Ghar El Melh 16 – Sejnène 20 – Raf Raf 11 – Métline 8 – Sidi Ahmed 8 –
Gouvernorat de Nabeul
Bouargoub 1 – Dar Châabane 1 – Béni Khiar 2 – Dar Allouche 26 – Grombalia 6 – Hammamet 2 – Korba 5 – Tekelssa 11 – Mida 9 – Menzel Bouzelfa 8 – Kélibia 11 – Hammam El Ghzaz 12 – Nabeul 1 – Slimane 6 – Azmour 8