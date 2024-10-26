Football – Championnat d’Italie : les résultats de la 9e journée

Résultats de la 9e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
Vendredi 25 octobre
Udinese – Cagliari 2 – 0
Torino – Côme 1 – 0
Samedi 26 octobre
(15h00) Naples – Lecce
(20h45) Atalanta Bergame – Vérone
Dimanche 27 octobre
(12h30) Parme – Empoli
(15h00) Lazio Rome – Genoa
Monza – Venise
(18h00) Inter Milan – Juventus Turin
(20h45) Fiorentina – AS Rome
. Reporté
Bologne – AC Milan
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Naples 19 8 6 1 1 15 5 10
2. Inter Milan 17 8 5 2 1 17 9 8
3. Juventus Turin 16 8 4 4 0 11 1 10
4. Udinese 16 9 5 1 3 12 11 1
5. AC Milan 14 8 4 2 2 16 9 7
6. Torino 14 9 4 2 3 15 14 1
7. Fiorentina 13 8 3 4 1 15 8 7
8. Atalanta 13 8 4 1 3 18 13 5
9. Lazio Rome 13 8 4 1 3 14 12 2
10. AS Rome 10 8 2 4 2 8 6 2