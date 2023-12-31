Premier league : le classement des buteurs

Voici le classement des buteurs à l’issue des matches de la 20e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football joués samedi:
14 buts: Haaland (Manchester City)
13 buts: Solanke (Bournemouth)
12 buts: Salah (Liverpool)
11 buts: Bowen (West Ham), Son Heung-min (Tottenham)
10 buts: Hwang (Wolverhampton)
9 buts: Watkins (Aston Villa)
8 buts: Isak (Newcastle), Palmer (Chelsea)
7 buts: Jackson (Chelsea), Mbeumo (Brentford), Pedro (Brighton), Wilson (Newcastle), Woods (Nottingham Forest)
6 buts: Adebayo (Luton Town), lvarez (Manchester City), Bailey (Aston Villa), Cunha (Wolverhampton), Doucoure (Everton), Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa), Edouard (Crystal Palace), Ferguson (Brighton), Gordon (Newcastle), Kudus (West Ham)