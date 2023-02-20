Résultats de la 24e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi 18 février
Aston Villa – Arsenal 2 – 4
Chelsea – Southampton 0 – 1
Everton – Leeds United 1 – 0
Wolverhampton – Bournemouth 0 – 1
Nottingham Forest – Manchester City 1 – 1
Brentford – Crystal Palace 1 – 1
Brighton – Fulham 0 – 1
Newcastle – Liverpool 0 – 2
Dimanche 19 février
Manchester United – Leicester 3 – 0
Tottenham – West Ham 2 – 0
Classement: Pts J
1. Arsenal 54 23
2. Manchester City 52 24
3. Man United 49 24
4. Tottenham 42 24
5. Newcastle 41 23
6. Fulham 38 24
7. Brighton 35 22
8. Liverpool 35 22
9. Brentford 35 23
10. Chelsea 31 23
11. Aston Villa 28 23
12. Crystal Palace 26 23
13. Nottingham 25 23
14. Leicester 24 23
15. Wolverhampton 23 23
16. Everton 21 23
17. Bournemouth 21 23
18. West Ham 20 23
19. Leeds United 19 23
20. Southampton 18 23