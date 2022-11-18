Coupe du Monde de Football : le programme de la phase de poules

Programme de la phase de poules du Mondial-2022 de football prévue du 20 novembre au vendredi 2 décembre au Qatar:
Dimanche 20 novembre :
Groupe A / Stade Al Bayt :
(17h00) Qatar – Equateur
Lundi 21 novembre :
Groupe A / Al Thumama stadium :
(17h00) Sénégal – Pays-Bas
Groupe B / Khalifa International :
(14h00) Angleterre – Iran
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium :
(20h00) Etats-Unis – Pays de Galles
Mardi 22 novembre
Groupe C / Lusail Stadium :
(11h00) Argentine – Arabie Saoudite
Stadium 974 :
(17h00) Mexique – Pologne
Groupe D :
Education City Stadium :
(14h00) Danemark – Tunisie
Al Janoub Stadium :
(20h00) France – Australie
Mercredi 23 novembre :
Groupe E / Khalifa International :
(14h00) Allemagne – Japon
Al Thumama stadium :
(17h00) Espagne – Costa Rica
Groupe F :
Stade Al Bayt :
(11h00) Maroc – Croatie
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium :
(20h00) Belgique – Canada
Jeudi 24 novembre :
Groupe G / Al Janoub Stadium :
(11h00) Suisse – Cameroun
Lusail Stadium :
(20h00) Brésil – Serbie
Groupe H :
Education City Stadium :
(14h00) Uruguay – Corée du Sud
Stadium 974 :
(17h00) Portugal – Ghana
Vendredi 25 novembre :
Groupe A / Al Thumama stadium :
(14h00) Qatar – Sénégal
Khalifa International :
(17h00) Pays-Bas – Equateur
Groupe B :
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium :
(11h00) Pays de Galles – Iran
Stade Al Bayt :
(20h00) Angleterre – Etats-Unis
Samedi 26 novembre :
Groupe C / Education City Stadium :
(14h00) Pologne – Arabie Saoudite
Lusail Stadium :
(20h00) Argentine – Mexique
Groupe D :
Al Janoub Stadium
(11h00) Tunisie – Australie
Stadium 974 :
(17h00) France – Danemark
Dimanche 27 novembre :
Groupe E / Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium :
(11h00) Japon – Costa Rica
Stade Al Bayt :
(20h00) Espagne – Allemagne
Groupe F :
Al Thumama stadium :
(14h00) Belgique – Maroc
Khalifa International :
(17h00) Croatie – Canada
Lundi 28 novembre :
Groupe G / Al Janoub Stadium :
(11h00) Cameroun – Serbie
Stadium 974 :
(17h00) Brésil – Suisse
Groupe H :
Education City Stadium :
(14h00) Corée du Sud – Ghana
Lusail Stadium :
(20h00) Portugal – Uruguay
Mardi 29 novembre :
Groupe A / Khalifa International :
(16h00) Equateur – Sénégal
Stade Al Bayt :
(16h00) Pays-Bas – Qatar
Groupe B :
Al Thumama stadium :
(20h00) Iran – Etats-Unis
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium :
(20h00) Pays de Galles – Angleterre
Mercredi 30 novembre
Groupe D / Al Janoub Stadium :
(16h00) Australie – Danemark
Education City Stadium :
(16h00) Tunisie – France
Groupe C :
Lusail Stadium :
(20h00) Arabie Saoudite – Mexique
Stadium 974 :
(20h00) Pologne – Argentine
Jeudi 1er décembre :
Groupe F / Al Thumama stadium :
(16h00) Canada – Maroc
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium :
(16h00) Croatie – Belgique
Groupe E :
Stade Al Bayt :
(20h00) Costa Rica – Allemagne
Khalifa International :
(20h00) Japon – Espagne
Vendredi 2 décembre :
Groupe H / Al Janoub Stadium :
(16h00) Ghana – Uruguay
Education City Stadium :
(16h00) Corée du Sud – Portugal
Groupe G :
Stadium 974 :
(20h00) Serbie – Suisse
Lusail Stadium :
(20h00) Cameroun – Brésil.