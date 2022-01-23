CAN 2022 : La Tunisie en quarts de finale, les images d’une belle performance

Parti avec tous les handicaps l’équipe des Aigles de Carthage ont réussi ce que beaucoup estimaient du domaine de l’impossible, sortir le favori de cette édition l’équipe du Nigéria (1-0).

HALF-TIME! ⏰ #TeamNigeria 0️⃣-0️⃣ #TeamTunisia

The two sides end the first half on equal terms

Will we have a winner by the end of the 90 minutes? #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 | #AFCON2021 | #NGATUN pic.twitter.com/flNtzMhHLS

— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 (@CAF_Online) January 23, 2022