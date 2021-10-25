Ligue 1 : programme de la 3e journée

Programme de la troisième journée de la Ligue 1 du football professionnel, prévue ce week-end :
POULE 1
Samedi 30 octobre
A Bizerte (14h30):
CA Bizertin – Espérance de Tunis
A Hammam-Sousse (14h30) :
ES Hammam-Sousse – CS Hammam-lif
Dimanche 31 octobre :
A Bir Lahmer (14h30) :
US Tataouine – ES Metlaoui
A Ben Guerdane (14h30) :
US Ben Guerdane – CS Sfaxien
POULE 2
Samedi 30 octobre
A Chebba (14h30):
CS Chebba – O.Béja
A Zarzis (14h30) :
ES Zarzis – AS Rejiche
Dimanche 31 octobre
A Radès (16h30) :
C.Africain – AS Soliman
A Monastir (16h30):
US Monastir – Etoile du Sahel