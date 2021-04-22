Championnat d’Angleterre – matches en retard : les résultats

Résultats des matches en retard du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Mercredi 21 avril
29e journée
Tottenham – Southampton 2 – 1
32e journée
Aston Villa – Manchester City 1 – 2
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Manchester City 77 33 24 5 4 69 24 45
2. Manchester United 66 32 19 9 4 64 35 29
3. Leicester 56 31 17 5 9 55 37 18
4. Chelsea 55 32 15 10 7 50 31 19
5. West Ham 55 32 16 7 9 53 42 11
6. Tottenham 53 33 15 8 10 56 38 18
7. Liverpool 53 32 15 8 9 54 38 16
8. Everton 49 31 14 7 10 43 40 3
9. Arsenal 46 32 13 7 12 44 36 8
10. Leeds United 46 32 14 4 14 50 50 0
11. Aston Villa 44 31 13 5 13 44 35 9
12. Wolverhampton 41 32 11 8 13 32 41 -9
13. Crystal Palace 38 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19
14. Southampton 36 32 10 6 16 40 58 -18
15. Newcastle 35 32 9 8 15 35 53 -18
16. Brighton 34 32 7 13 12 33 38 -5
17. Burnley 33 32 8 9 15 26 45 -19
18. Fulham 27 33 5 12 16 25 43 -18
19. West Brom 24 31 5 9 17 28 59 -31
20. Sheffield United 14 32 4 2 26 17 56 -39
NDLR: Les quatre premiers qualifiés pour la Ligue des champions Le 5e qualifié pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa Les trois derniers sont relégués.