Championnat d’Angleterre : Résultats et programme de la 28e journée

Ci-après les résultats et la suite du programme de la 28e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football (Premier League), au terme des matches disputés samedi:
Vendredi 12 mars
Newcastle – Aston Villa 1 – 1
Samedi 13 mars
Leeds United – Chelsea 0 – 0
Crystal Palace – West Brom 1 – 0
Everton – Burnley 1 – 2
Fulham – Manchester City 0 – 3
Dimanche 14 mars
(13h00) Southampton – Brighton
(15h00) Leicester – Sheffield United
(17h30) Arsenal – Tottenham
(20h15) Manchester United – West Ham
Lundi 15 mars
(21h00) Wolverhampton – Liverpool
Voici, par ailleurs, le classement:
Classement : Pts J
1. Manchester City 71 30
2. Manchester United 54 28
3. Leicester 53 28
4. Chelsea 51 29
5. West Ham 48 27
6. Everton 46 28
7. Tottenham 45 27
8. Liverpool 43 28
9. Aston Villa 41 27
10. Arsenal 38 27
11. Crystal Palace 37 29
12. Leeds United 36 28
13. Wolverhampton 35 28
14. Southampton 33 28
15. Burnley 33 29
16. Newcastle 28 28
17. Brighton 26 27
18. Fulham 26 29
19. West Brom 18 29
20. Sheffield United 14 28