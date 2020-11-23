Foot – Championnat d’Angleterre – 9e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 9e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Samedi :
Newcastle – Chelsea 0 – 2
Aston Villa – Brighton 1 – 2
Tottenham – Manchester City 2 – 0
Manchester United – West Brom 1 – 0
Dimanche :
Fulham – Everton 2 – 3
Sheffield United – West Ham 0 – 1
Leeds United – Arsenal 0 – 0
Liverpool – Leicester 3 – 0
Lundi 23 novembre
(18h30 HT) Burnley – Crystal Palace
(21h00 HT) Wolverhampton – Southampton
Classement: Pts J
1. Tottenham 20 9
2. Liverpool 20 9
3. Chelsea 18 9
4. Leicester 18 9
5. Southampton 16 8
6. Everton 16 9
7. Aston Villa 15 8
8. West Ham 14 9
9. Crystal Palace 13 8
10. Man United 13 8
11. Arsenal 13 9
12. Wolverhampton 13 8
13. Manchester City 12 8
14. Leeds United 11 9
15. Newcastle 11 9
16. Brighton 9 9
17. Fulham 4 9
18. West Brom 3 9
19. Burnley 2 7
20. Sheffield United 1 9
NDLR: Les quatre premiers qualifiés pour la Ligue des champions
Le 5e qualifié pour la phase de groupes de la Ligue Europa
Les trois derniers sont relégués.