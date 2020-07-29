Championnat d’Italie – 37e journée : les résultats

Résultats de la 37e journée du Championnat d’Italie de football.
mardi
Parme – Atalanta Bergame 1 – 2
Inter Milan – Naples 2 – 0
mercredi
(17h30 GMT) Lazio Rome – Brescia
Sassuolo – Genoa
Udinese – Lecce
Sampdoria Gênes – AC Milan
Hellas Vérone – SPAL
(19h45 GMT) Fiorentina – Bologne
Torino – AS Rome
Cagliari – Juventus Turin
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Juventus Turin 83 36 26 5 5 75 38 37
2. Inter Milan 79 37 23 10 4 79 36 43
3. Atalanta Bergame 78 37 23 9 5 98 46 52
4. Lazio Rome 75 36 23 6 7 76 39 37
5. AS Rome 64 36 19 7 10 71 48 23
6. AC Milan 60 36 17 9 10 56 45 11
7. Naples 59 37 17 8 12 58 49 9
8. Sassuolo 48 36 13 9 14 64 62 2
9. Hellas Vérone 46 36 11 13 12 44 48 -4
10. Bologne 46 36 12 10 14 51 60 -9
11. Parme 46 37 13 7 17 52 54 -2
12. Fiorentina 43 36 10 13 13 44 47 -3
13. Udinese 42 36 11 9 16 35 49 -14
14. Cagliari 42 36 10 12 14 50 53 -3
15. Sampdoria Gênes 41 36 12 5 19 46 60 -14
16. Torino 39 36 11 6 19 43 64 -21
17. Genoa 36 36 9 9 18 44 68 -24
18. Lecce 32 36 8 8 20 47 80 -33
19. Brescia 24 36 6 6 24 34 76 -42
20. SPAL 20 36 5 5 26 26 71 -45