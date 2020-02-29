Football – Ligue Europa : Résultats

Résultats des 16e de finale retour de la Ligue Europa de football disputés mercredi, jeudi et vendredi:
Mercredi: Aller Retour
Sporting Braga (POR) – (+) Glasgow Rangers (SCO) 2 – 3 0 – 1
Jeudi:
Espanyol Barcelone (ESP) – (+) Wolverhampton (ENG) 0 – 4 3 – 2
(+) Basaksehir (TUR) – Sporting Portugal (POR) 1 – 3 4 – 1 a.p.
Porto (POR) – (+) Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 – 2 1 – 3
(+) Bâle (SUI) – APOEL Nicosie (CYP) 3 – 0 1 – 0
(+) Linz (AUT) – AZ Alkmaar (NED) 1 – 1 2 – 0
Malm? (SWE) – (+) Wolfsburg (GER) 1 – 2 0 – 3
La Gantoise (BEL) – (+) AS Rome (ITA) 0 – 1 1 – 1
Ajax Amsterdam (NED) – (+) Getafe (ESP) 0 – 2 2 – 1
Celtic (SCO) – (+) Copenhague (DEN) 1 – 1 1 – 3
(+) Séville (ESP) – CFR Cluj (ROU) 1 – 1 0 – 0
Arsenal (ENG) – (+) Olympiakos (GRE) 1 – 0 1 – 2 a.p.
(+) Manchester United (ENG) – Club Bruges (BEL) 1 – 1 5 – 0
(+) Inter Milan (ITA) – Ludogorets (BUL) 2 – 0 2 – 1
Benfica (POR) – (+) Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 – 2 3 – 3
Vendredi:
RB Salzbourg (AUT) – (+) Eintracht Francfort (GER) 1 – 4 2 – 2
NDLR: les clubs précédés d’un (+) sont qualifiés.