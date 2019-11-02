Ligue Europa (4e journée) : le programme

Programme des rencontres de la 4e journée de la Ligue Europa de football, prévues les mercredi 6 et jeudi 7 novembre (en heures GMT) :
Mercredi 6 novembre
Groupe F
(15h50) Vitoria Guimaraes (POR) – Arsenal (ANG)
Jeudi 7 novembre
Groupe A
(17h55) APOEL Nicosie (CYP) – Qarabag (AZE)
Dudelange (LUX) – Séville (ESP)
Groupe B
Lugano (SUI) – Malmo (SWE)
Copenhague (DEN) – Dynamo Kiev (UKR)
Groupe C
Krasnodar (RUS) – Trabzonspor (TUR)
Bâle (SUI) – Getafe (ESP)
Groupe D
Linz (AUT) – PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Rosenborg (NOR) – Sporting Portugal (POR)
Groupe E
CFR Cluj (ROU) – Rennes (FRA)
Lazio Rome (ITA) – Celtic (SCO)
Groupe F
Standard Liège (BEL) – Eintracht Francfort (ALL)
Groupe G
(20h00) Feyenoord (NED) – Young Boys (SUI)
Glasgow Rangers (SCO) – Porto (POR)
Groupe H
Ferencvaros (HUN) – CSKA Moscou (RUS)
Espanyol Barcelone (ESP) – Ludogorets (BUL)
Groupe I
Oleksandriïa (UKR) – AS Saint-Etienne (FRA)
Wolfsburg (ALL) – La Gantoise (BEL)
Groupe J
Wolfsberg (AUT) – Basaksehir (TUR)
Monchengladbach (ALL) – AS Rome (ITA)
Groupe K
Wolverhampton (ANG) – Slovan Bratislava (SVK)
Sporting Braga (POR) – Besiktas (TUR)
Groupe L
(15h50) Astana (KAZ) – AZ Alkmaar (NED)
(20h00) Manchester United (ANG) – Partizan Belgrade (SRB).