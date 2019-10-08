Législatives 2019 : Premiers résultats dans les circonscriptions de Nabeul 1 et Sfax 2

Voici les premiers résultats pour les législatives dans les circonscriptions de Nabeul 1 et Sfax 2 affichés ce mardi par l’ISIE au Media Center au Palais des congrès à Tunis:
Nabeul 1
– Ennahdha: 19007 voix
– Qalb Tounes: 18454 voix
– Parti destourien libre (PDL): 11441 voix
– Courant démocrate: 7178 voix
– Coalition al Karama: 6299 voix
– Amal wa Amal: 5391 voix
– Tahya Tounes: 4993 voix
– Union populaire républicaine (UPP): 4061 voix
– Mouvement Echaab: 3875 voix
– Ich Tounisi: 3189 voix
Sfax 2
– Ennahdha: 31 888 voix
– Qalb Tounes: 22763 voix
– Coalition al Karama: 22177 voix
– Courant démocrate: 21832 voix
– PDL: 8096 voix
– Mouvement Echaab: 7710 voix
– Tahya Tounes: 4351 voix
– Machrou Tounes: 3579 voix
– Amal wa Amal: 2776 voix
– Yed Wahda: 2707 voix