Législatives 2019 : Premiers résultats dans les circonscriptions de Nabeul 1 et Sfax 2

Voici les premiers résultats pour les législatives dans les circonscriptions de Nabeul 1 et Sfax 2 affichés ce mardi par l’ISIE au Media Center au Palais des congrès à Tunis:

Nabeul 1

– Ennahdha: 19007 voix

– Qalb Tounes: 18454 voix

– Parti destourien libre (PDL): 11441 voix

– Courant démocrate: 7178 voix

– Coalition al Karama: 6299 voix

– Amal wa Amal: 5391 voix

– Tahya Tounes: 4993 voix

– Union populaire républicaine (UPP): 4061 voix

– Mouvement Echaab: 3875 voix

– Ich Tounisi: 3189 voix

Sfax 2

– Ennahdha: 31 888 voix

– Qalb Tounes: 22763 voix

– Coalition al Karama: 22177 voix

– Courant démocrate: 21832 voix

– PDL: 8096 voix

– Mouvement Echaab: 7710 voix

– Tahya Tounes: 4351 voix

– Machrou Tounes: 3579 voix

– Amal wa Amal: 2776 voix

– Yed Wahda: 2707 voix