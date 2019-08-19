Liban : Elissa met fin à sa carrière professionnelle

L’artiste libanaise, Elissa, est en train de préparer son dernier album. Il s’agit du dernier étant donné qu’elle a décidé de mettre fin à sa carrière professionnelle et de se résilier.

Elle explique dans un tweet qu’elle n’arrive plus à travailler dans un domaine qui ressemble plus à une mafia.