Liban : Elissa met fin à sa carrière professionnelle

L’artiste libanaise, Elissa, est en train de préparer son dernier album. Il s’agit du dernier étant donné qu’elle a décidé de mettre fin à sa carrière professionnelle et de se résilier.

Elle explique dans un tweet qu’elle n’arrive plus à travailler dans un domaine qui ressemble plus à une mafia.

I am preparing this new album with a lot of love and passion. The reason is that it will be the last one in my career. I am announcing this with a heavy heart but with a lot of conviction because I can’t work in a field that is similar to mafias. I can’t be productive anymore

— Elissa (@elissakh) August 19, 2019