Tunisie : Mariem Dabbegh en couverture du magazine AMAG

Mariem Dabbegh a partagé sur son compte Instagram sa photo en couverture du magazine AMAG.
Elle a choisi pour cette couverture, une tenue assez osée.
QMD THE PHENOMENE 😎 New cover for @amagtn 2019 happy new year guys ! Thanks @kamel_b – Makeup by @rim_bl – Photo credit @ashkhmiri – Nails and Hair @tipsntoestn et surtout un grand merci à mon médecin @dr_lajnef.hajer for making my face look beautiful as usual ❤️
A post shared by QMD🇬🇧🇹🇳مريم الدباغ (@meriemdebbagh) on