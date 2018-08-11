Tunisie – USA : Amira Jaziri pose sur la plage de la Californie

9months sharing the same body, 9months feeling you move inside me..as much as i want to see you,hold you and kiss you ; i don’t want you to leave me alone in this body.. as much as it excites me to finally meet you my love,it really hurts me that we will be two instead of one😿…i know you feel safer in my womb but i promise i will always be there for you till death tear us apart. khadija love of my life may allah protect you and give you a better life than mine..momy❤️ #momtobe #9monthspregnant #kady #onemoreweek #excited

