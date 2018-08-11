Tunisie – USA : Amira Jaziri pose sur la plage de la Californie

A neuf mois de grossesse, la présentatrice télé et épouse du footballeur international Youssef Msakni, pose sur la plage de Santa Monica.

Ses followers sur son compte Instagram étaient partagés entre compliments et dénigrements pour avoir posé quelques jours avant son accouchement aux USA.