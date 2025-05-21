Football – Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 37e journée

Résultats de la 37e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 16 mai
Aston Villa – Tottenham 2 – 0
Chelsea – Manchester United 1 – 0
Dimanche 18 mai
Everton – Southampton 2 – 0
West Ham – Nottingham Forest 1 – 2
Brentford – Fulham 2 – 3
Leicester – Ipswich Town 2 – 0
Arsenal – Newcastle 1 – 0
Lundi 19 mai
Brighton – Liverpool 3 – 2
Mardi 20 mai
Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton 4 – 2
Manchester City – Bournemouth 3 – 1
Classement: Pts J
1. Liverpool 83 37
2. Arsenal 71 37
3. Man City 68 37
4. Newcastle 66 37
5. Chelsea 66 37
6. Aston Villa 66 37
7. Not. Forest 65 37
8. Brighton 58 37
9. Brentford 55 37
10. Fulham 54 37
11. Bourn. 53 37
12. Cr.Palace 52 37
13. Everton 45 37
14. Wolver. 41 37
15. West Ham 40 37
16. Man.United 39 37
17. Tottenham 38 37
18. Leicester 25 37
19. Ipswich 22 37
20. Southam. 12 37