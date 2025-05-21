Football – Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 37e journée

Résultats de la 37e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:

Vendredi 16 mai

Aston Villa – Tottenham 2 – 0

Chelsea – Manchester United 1 – 0

Dimanche 18 mai

Everton – Southampton 2 – 0

West Ham – Nottingham Forest 1 – 2

Brentford – Fulham 2 – 3

Leicester – Ipswich Town 2 – 0

Arsenal – Newcastle 1 – 0

Lundi 19 mai

Brighton – Liverpool 3 – 2

Mardi 20 mai

Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton 4 – 2

Manchester City – Bournemouth 3 – 1

Classement: Pts J

1. Liverpool 83 37

2. Arsenal 71 37

3. Man City 68 37

4. Newcastle 66 37

5. Chelsea 66 37

6. Aston Villa 66 37

7. Not. Forest 65 37

8. Brighton 58 37

9. Brentford 55 37

10. Fulham 54 37

11. Bourn. 53 37

12. Cr.Palace 52 37

13. Everton 45 37

14. Wolver. 41 37

15. West Ham 40 37

16. Man.United 39 37

17. Tottenham 38 37

18. Leicester 25 37

19. Ipswich 22 37

20. Southam. 12 37