Ligue des champions : le programme des huitièmes de finale retour

Programme des huitièmes de finale retour de la Ligue des champions de football les mardi 11 et mercredi 12 mars :

Mardi 11 mars:

(18h45) FC Barcelone (ESP) – Benfica Lisbonne (POR)

(21h00) Liverpool (ENG) – Paris SG (FRA)

Inter Milan (ITA) – Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) – Bayern Munich (GER)

Mercredi 12 mars:

(18h45) Lille (FRA) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)

(21h00) Aston Villa (ENG) – Club Bruges (BEL)

Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Real Madrid (ESP)

Arsenal (ENG) – PSV Eindhoven (NED).