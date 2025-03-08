Ligue des champions : le programme des huitièmes de finale retour

Programme des huitièmes de finale retour de la Ligue des champions de football les mardi 11 et mercredi 12 mars :
Mardi 11 mars:
(18h45) FC Barcelone (ESP) – Benfica Lisbonne (POR)
(21h00) Liverpool (ENG) – Paris SG (FRA)
Inter Milan (ITA) – Feyenoord Rotterdam (NED)
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) – Bayern Munich (GER)
Mercredi 12 mars:
(18h45) Lille (FRA) – Borussia Dortmund (GER)
(21h00) Aston Villa (ENG) – Club Bruges (BEL)
Atlético Madrid (ESP) – Real Madrid (ESP)
Arsenal (ENG) – PSV Eindhoven (NED).