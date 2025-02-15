Football – Championnat d’Angleterre : les résultats de la 25e journée

Résultats de la 25e journée du Championnat d’Angleterre de football:
Vendredi 14 février
Brighton – Chelsea 3 – 0
Samedi 15 février
(13h30) Leicester – Arsenal
(16h00) West Ham – Brentford
Southampton – Bournemouth
Manchester City – Newcastle
Fulham – Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa – Ipswich Town
(18h30) Crystal Palace – Everton
Dimanche 16 février
(15h00) Liverpool – Wolverhampton
(17h30) Tottenham – Manchester United
Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif
1. Liverpool 57 24 17 6 1 58 23 35
2. Arsenal 50 24 14 8 2 49 22 27
3. Nottingham Forest 47 24 14 5 5 40 27 13
4. Chelsea 43 25 12 7 6 47 34 13
5. Manchester City 41 24 12 5 7 48 35 13
6. Newcastle 41 24 12 5 7 42 29 13
7. Bournemouth 40 24 11 7 6 41 28 13
8. Brighton 37 25 9 10 6 38 38 0
9. Aston Villa 37 24 10 7 7 34 37 -3
10. Fulham 36 24 9 9 6 36 32 4
11. Brentford 31 24 9 4 11 42 42 0
12. Crystal Palace 30 24 7 9 8 28 30 -2
13. Manchester United 29 24 8 5 11 28 34 -6
14. Tottenham 27 24 8 3 13 48 37 11
15. Everton 27 24 6 9 9 25 30 -5
16. West Ham 27 24 7 6 11 29 46 -17
17. Wolverhampton 19 24 5 4 15 34 52 -18
18. Leicester 17 24 4 5 15 25 53 -28
19. Ipswich Town 16 24 3 7 14 22 49 -27
20. Southampton 9 24 2 3 19 18 54 -36.