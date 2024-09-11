Football – Ligue des champions : le programme du 2e tour préliminaire aller

Programme des matchs du second tour préliminaire de la Ligue des Champions africaine de football, prévus 13 au 15 septembre en heures algériennes :
Vendredi 13 septembre :
Enugu Rangers (NGR) – Sagrada Esperança (ANG) 15h00
US Monastir (TUN) – MC Alger (ALG) 18h00
Samedi 14 septembre :
Ethiopia Nigd Bank (ETH) – Young Africans (TAN) 13h00
Al Merreikh (SDN) – FAR Rabat (MAR) 14h00
Red Arrows (ZAM) – TP Mazembe (RDC) 14h00
Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) – Orlando Pirates (AFS) 15h00
Maniema (RDC) – Petro Atlético (ANG) 15h00
APR FC (RWA) – Pyramids FC (EGY) 17h00
AS Douanes (BFS) – CR Belouizdad (ALG) 17h00
Djoliba (MLI) – ASKO Kara (TOG) 17h00
Mbabane Swallows (ESW) – Mamelodi Sundowns (AFS) 19h00
Dimanche 15 septembre :
Gor Mahia (KEN) – Al Ahly (EGY) 13h00
Samartex (GHA) – Raja Casablanca (MAR) 16h00
Dekedaha FC (SOM) – Espérance de Tunis (TUN) 17h00
San Pedro (CIV) – Al Hilal Omdurman (SDN) 17h00
Stade d’Abidjan (CIV) – Milo FC (GUI) 20h00
NB: les matchs retour seront disputés entre le 20 et le 22 septembre.