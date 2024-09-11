Football – Ligue des champions : le programme du 2e tour préliminaire aller

Programme des matchs du second tour préliminaire de la Ligue des Champions africaine de football, prévus 13 au 15 septembre en heures algériennes :

Vendredi 13 septembre :

Enugu Rangers (NGR) – Sagrada Esperança (ANG) 15h00

US Monastir (TUN) – MC Alger (ALG) 18h00

Samedi 14 septembre :

Ethiopia Nigd Bank (ETH) – Young Africans (TAN) 13h00

Al Merreikh (SDN) – FAR Rabat (MAR) 14h00

Red Arrows (ZAM) – TP Mazembe (RDC) 14h00

Jwaneng Galaxy (BOT) – Orlando Pirates (AFS) 15h00

Maniema (RDC) – Petro Atlético (ANG) 15h00

APR FC (RWA) – Pyramids FC (EGY) 17h00

AS Douanes (BFS) – CR Belouizdad (ALG) 17h00

Djoliba (MLI) – ASKO Kara (TOG) 17h00

Mbabane Swallows (ESW) – Mamelodi Sundowns (AFS) 19h00

Dimanche 15 septembre :

Gor Mahia (KEN) – Al Ahly (EGY) 13h00

Samartex (GHA) – Raja Casablanca (MAR) 16h00

Dekedaha FC (SOM) – Espérance de Tunis (TUN) 17h00

San Pedro (CIV) – Al Hilal Omdurman (SDN) 17h00

Stade d’Abidjan (CIV) – Milo FC (GUI) 20h00

NB: les matchs retour seront disputés entre le 20 et le 22 septembre.