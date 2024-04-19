Tunisie : Pluviométrie des dernières 24 heures

Voici les quantités de pluie en mm, durant les dernières 24h:
Gouvernorat de Jendouba
Oued Mliz 1 – Béni Mtir 3 – Barrage Bouhertma 1 – Jendouba 1 – Tabarka 1 – Aïn Draham 6 – Barrage Barbara 2
Gouvernorat du Kef
Dahmani 1 – Jrissa 1 – Touiref 4 – Sakiet Sidi Youssef 2 – Nebr 1 – Oued Mallègue 1 – Kef 1 – Ksour 2 – Kef Ville 1
Gouvernorat de Siliana
Bargou 3 – Sidi Bourouis 1 – Makthar 2 – Siliana 3 – Krib 2 – Gaafour 1 – Siliana Ville 2
Gouvernorat de Béjà
Béjà Station 1 – Nefza 3 – Teboursouk 2 – Oued Zargua 2
Gouvernorat de Bizerte
El Alia 1 – Mateur 1 – Menzel Bourguiba 2 – Bizerte 1 – Ghar El Melh 1 – Tinja 1
Gouvernorat de Kasserine
Sbiba 1 – Tala 1 – Hydra 1
Gouvernorat de Kairouan
Haffouz 1 – El Ala 1 – Aïn Jelloula 1-
Gouvernorat de Monastir
Sahline 1 – Bembla 1 – Ksibet Mediouni 1 – Ouardanine 1 – Teboulba 1 – Moatmar 2 – Monastir 1 – Ksar Hellal 1 – Sayada/Lamta/Bouhjar 2 –
Gouvernorat de Mahdia
Chebba 1 – Mallouléche
Les plus importantes variations climatiques enregistrées durant les dernières 24 h :
-Vents forts atteignant une vitesse en km/h de :
Tozeur 76 – Borma 65 – Kebili 61 –
-Vent de sable à Tozeur, Kébili et Remada