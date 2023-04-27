Coupe de la CAF (Quarts de finale retour) : Programme

Voici le programme des quarts de finale retour de la Coupe de la Confédération africaine de football :
Dimanche 30 avril :
17h00 : ASEC Mimosas (CIV) – US Monastir (TUN)
Marumo Gallants (RSA) – Pyramids FC (EGY)
Young Africans – Rivers United (NGR)
20h00 : AS FAR (MAR) – USM Alger (ALG)
— Quarts de finale aller :
Dimanche 23 avril :
Rivers United (NGR) – Young Africans (TAN) 0 – 2
US Monastir (TUN) – ASEC Mimosas (CIV) 0 – 0
Pyramids FC (EGY) – Marumo Gallants (RSA) 1 – 1
USM Alger (ALG) – AS FAR (MAR) 2 – 0